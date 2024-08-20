 Skip to main content

Changes at the Top of Hormel Foods’ Retail Business

Industry vet John Ghingo to succeed retiring Deanna Brady this fall
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Deanna Brady
Deanna Brady

There is a proverbial changing of the guard at Hormel Foods Corp.’s retail business. The Austin, Minn.-based company announced the retirement of Deanna Brady, EVP of retail, and the appointment of John Ghingo, who will assume leadership of that segment.

The personnel changes will be official in late October at the end of the company’s fiscal year, although Ghingo will come on board in early September as part of a transition process.

Brady’s retirement caps nearly three decades at Hormel, where she was a leader in both the retail and foodservice groups. She started at the company in 1996 as a foodservice territory manager in Pennsylvania and was steadily promoted to roles including group VP of foodservice and EVP of the former refrigerated foods division. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, she is a registered dietitian, too.

“Deanna’s leadership, passion for change and unwavering commitment to both our business and community have left an indelible mark on Hormel Foods. She has guided numerous businesses to record growth and has managed multi-billion-dollar divisions. While her business achievements are impressive, it is the culture that she has built that will continue to inspire us. Her impact will be felt long after she steps into this well-deserved next chapter,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO at Hormel Foods.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
John Ghingo
John Ghingo

Ghingo is returning to Hormel, where he was president of the Applegate Farms LLC business from 2018 to 2022. Most recently, he was CEO of the better-for-you snacking company Whisps, owned by private equity firm Kainos Capital. His background also includes executive and leadership roles at WhiteWave Foods Co. and Mondelēz International. Ghingo earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

“I am delighted to welcome John back to Hormel Foods. He is a dynamic leader known for building strong teams and strong brands. I am confident that John is the ideal person to drive continued focus, innovation and growth within the retail segment, aligned with our strategic priorities. His deep expertise in the consumer packaged goods space, coupled with his understanding of our business, positions him perfectly for success,” added Snee.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds