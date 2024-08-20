Changes at the Top of Hormel Foods’ Retail Business

There is a proverbial changing of the guard at Hormel Foods Corp.’s retail business. The Austin, Minn.-based company announced the retirement of Deanna Brady, EVP of retail, and the appointment of John Ghingo, who will assume leadership of that segment.

The personnel changes will be official in late October at the end of the company’s fiscal year, although Ghingo will come on board in early September as part of a transition process.

Brady’s retirement caps nearly three decades at Hormel, where she was a leader in both the retail and foodservice groups. She started at the company in 1996 as a foodservice territory manager in Pennsylvania and was steadily promoted to roles including group VP of foodservice and EVP of the former refrigerated foods division. A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, she is a registered dietitian, too.

“Deanna’s leadership, passion for change and unwavering commitment to both our business and community have left an indelible mark on Hormel Foods. She has guided numerous businesses to record growth and has managed multi-billion-dollar divisions. While her business achievements are impressive, it is the culture that she has built that will continue to inspire us. Her impact will be felt long after she steps into this well-deserved next chapter,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO at Hormel Foods.