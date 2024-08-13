Leadership Shakeup at Starbucks

Starbucks, which supplies a range of products to grocery stores and partners with retailers around the world to operate in-store coffee cafes, is switching up its leadership team. The Seattle-based company named Brian Niccol as its chairman and CEO, replacing most recent CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Niccol will formally step into the position on Sept. 9. Narasimhan’s exit is immediate and, in the interim, CFO Rachel Ruggeri will lead the organization. Current Board Chair Mellody Hobson will become lead independent dir4ector, Starbucks reported.

[RELATED: Casper’s Ice Cream Names New CEO]

Starbucks hired Niccol away from Chipotle, where was chairman and CEO. During his nearly six-year tenure at the restaurant chain, he led a transformation of the foodservice operation that resulted in a close to sevenfold increase in profits. He was also an executive at Taco Bell, moving up from chief marketing and innovation officer to president and then CEO. He began his career in brand management at Procter and Gamble and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Miami University.

The new Starbucks CEO also has a retail background. He currently serves on the board of directors at Walmart, Inc.