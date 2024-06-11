Schnucks Bringing Starbucks Cafes to 2 Locations

Just in time for pumpkin spice season, Schnuck Markets Inc. will unveil two in-store Starbucks cafes this fall. The cafes will be located in the grocer’s Hampton Village and Cross Keys stores in the greater St. Louis area.

Total remodels are currently underway at both of those locations and are expected to be complete by late fall 2024. Located at 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, the current 63,000-square-foot Cross Keys location opened in 2003. Highlights of the Cross Keys remodel will include new customer entrances, a new CVS pharmacy, a new floral department, and a new wine, beer and liquor department.

Schnucks acquired the current 63,000-square-foot Hampton Village store as part of its 1995 national acquisition. Remodel highlights of this store at 60 Hampton Village Plaza include a new refrigeration system, a new cheese shop, and an expanded and relocated wine, beer and liquor department.

In addition, both locations will have expanded and relocated bakery departments, relocated and renovated seafood departments, relocated fresh sushi areas, larger frozen food and dairy departments, and renovated and expanded deli and produce departments. The two remodeled stores will also feature new checkout lanes with self-checkout, as well as updated lighting and décor.

“Not only is Schnucks committed to continued growth in new communities, we are also committed to remodeling and renovating our existing stores in the neighborhoods that we have served for decades,” said Schnucks VP of Construction and Maintenance David Carey when the remodels were announced in January. “Teammates at both our Cross Keys and Hampton Village locations are prepared and ready to continue offering their customers the highest level of service while their stores are under construction.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.