Indiana Welcomes 1st Niemann Harvest Market

This is the third Niemann Harvest Market location and the first outside of Illinois. (Image Credit: Niemann Harvest Market Facebook)

How’s this for a storyline: A new grocery store is opening in the site of a former library, which in turn took the place of a previous supermarket. This week, in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, Ind., a new Niemann Harvest Market welcomed shoppers in a storefront that once housed a Marsh grocery store and, later, served as a temporary site for the Carmel Public Library during a renovation project.

Located at 2140 E. 116th Street in the Merchant Square development, this Niemann Harvest Market is the first of its kind in Indiana. The grocer operates two other stores in Champaign, Ill., and Springfield, Ill.

In addition to everyday essentials, the new outpost features an in-house bakery, cheese area, bulk department, deli, meat and seafood counters and floral department. Other highlights include fresh-made sushi and fresh-made butter that is churned onsite. Customers can also spend time at the Farmhouse Restaurant and bar, with a menu of farm-to-table offerings, and at the Farmhouse Coffee nook and Wifi-powered co-working area.

Grand opening festivities at the new Carmel store kick off on May 17 and continue through May 18 with activities such as charcuterie tastings, cocktail samples and chef demos and – befitting a space that was recently home to a lot of books – cookbook giveaways. Shoppers can also get a chance to meet local producers and makers.

Niemann Harvest Market in Carmel is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.