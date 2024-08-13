Target Hires CPG and Retail Exec to Lead Legal Function

Target Corp. has appointed Amy Tu as chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary. She succeeds the retiring Don Liu.

As a member of Target’s leadership team, Tu reports to Chair and CEO Brian Cornell and is tasked with spearheading the retailer’s legal, compliance and corporate governance functions. She joins the company from Tyson Foods, where she most recently served as group VP of international markets and chief administrative officer; she moved up to those positions from prior roles as chief legal officer and secretary of global governance and global affairs and EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary. Tu also honed her leadership skills during a long tenure at Boeing, where she ascended to chief counsel, anti-corruption, global law affairs. A graduate of Wellesley College and the University of Arkansas School of Law, she started her career in retail with senior legal roles at companies such as Walmart and The Gap.

“Amy's experience, both in legal and business leadership, offers strong continuity at the top of our legal affairs and compliance teams," said Cornell. "Her stewardship will help our strong and tenured leaders in legal affairs sustain their role in serving our stakeholders and growing our business. Amy's growth mindset, her passion for the law and her skill as a business counselor make her a great addition as our leadership team drives Target's roadmap for growth and enterprise priorities."

Tu said she is looking forward to putting her CPG and retail experience to work at the leading retailer. "For years, I have admired the strength of Target's brand and the vibrancy of its team culture, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead these best-in-class legal affairs and compliance teams. Their work enables so much of what makes Target a special place for millions of consumers and hundreds of thousands of team member,” she remarked.