Kroger Names New Mid-Atlantic President

The Kroger Co. has named Kate Mora to lead its Mid-Atlantic division. Mora was previously VP for merchandising in the company’s Michigan division. She succeeds the retiring Lori Raya.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Va., the Mid-Atlantic division employs about 18,000 associates.

“We are excited Kate will be serving as president for our Mid-Atlantic division,” said Valerie Jabbar, SVP of retail divisions. “With more than 25 years of retail management and leadership experience, she is a proven leader and strategic thinker, with a history of operational excellence.”

Mora joined Kroger in 2022 as VP on special assignment supporting the End-to-End Fresh Produce initiative. Before coming to Kroger, she was regional general manager and VP for Walmart, providing strategic, people and operational leadership across a multistate region. Mora also held a variety of leadership roles at Walmart, with a focus on developing talent and delivering an excellent customer experience in an omnichannel environment.

Mora holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. She is the executive sponsor for the Michigan Division EDGE associate resource group and a board member for Gleaners Community Food Bank, in Detroit.

Kroger's nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names.