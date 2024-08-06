E.W. James & Sons Names VP of Sales and Operations

Union City, Tenn.-based E.W. James & Sons Inc. has promoted Nick Flippin to the role of VP of sales and operations.

Flippin began his career at E.W. James & Sons in 1999 at the age of 16, working as a carryout at the McKenzie, Tenn., store. From there, he has held various roles at the company, including assistant manager and store manager. Flippin received his degree in business management at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“Nick's exceptional performance and deep understanding of our business has earned him a pivotal role in overseeing overall store operations," noted E.W. James & Sons’ press release. "His ability to inspire teams and drive growth has been instrumental in our company's success. ... We look forward to the continued growth and success of E.W. James under his leadership."

In his role as VP of sales and operations, Flippin will continue to bring his expertise and enthusiasm to the forefront, ensuring that E.W. James & Sons remains a leader in the market and pursues growth in the region.

Founded in 1934, E.W. James & Sons currently operates nine grocery stores under the E.W. James & Sons and Cash Saver banners in Tennessee.