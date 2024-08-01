Big Y Names New Meat & Seafood Director

Big Y Foods has named Megan L. Moriarty as the director of Meat & Seafood, filling the vacancy created by the retiring Norm E. Vernadakis.

Moriarty started her career with Big Y in 2015 as a store director. In 2017 she became floral sales manager and seafood sales manager. Before Big Y, Moriarty worked in retail operations for over 20 years. In 2020 she received a Top Women in Grocery honor from Progressive Grocer and in 2021 was the recipient of the Food Retail Leader Certificate from FMI — The Food Industry Association.

“Megan’s visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment have earned her this significant advancement,” said John Fraro, senior director of Fresh Foods. “I’m confident she will bring innovative solutions and drive continued success in this new role.”