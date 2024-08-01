 Skip to main content

Big Y Names New Meat & Seafood Director

Megan L. Moriarty takes her new position following retirement of Norm E. Vernadakis
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter, Store Brands
Megan L. Moriarty

Big Y Foods has named Megan L. Moriarty as the director of Meat & Seafood, filling the vacancy created by the retiring Norm E. Vernadakis.

Moriarty started her career with Big Y in 2015 as a store director. In 2017 she became floral sales manager and seafood sales manager. Before Big Y, Moriarty worked in retail operations for over 20 years. In 2020 she received a Top Women in Grocery honor from Progressive Grocer and in 2021 was the recipient of the Food Retail Leader Certificate from FMI — The Food Industry Association. 

“Megan’s visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment have earned her this significant advancement,” said John Fraro, senior director of Fresh Foods. “I’m confident she will bring innovative solutions and drive continued success in this new role.” 

Vernadakis will close out a 39-year career in the meat and seafood industry when his retirement becomes official on Aug.1. He started his Big Y journey in 1985 as a meat cutter and has held many positions including meat and seafood manager, merchandiser/trainer, and director of deli, bakery & kitchen.  

“Norm has dedicated his career to his passion for learning and passing his knowledge on to others,” said Fraro. “We will miss his guidance and direction.” 

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands

