Big Y Names New Meat & Seafood Director
Vernadakis will close out a 39-year career in the meat and seafood industry when his retirement becomes official on Aug.1. He started his Big Y journey in 1985 as a meat cutter and has held many positions including meat and seafood manager, merchandiser/trainer, and director of deli, bakery & kitchen.
“Norm has dedicated his career to his passion for learning and passing his knowledge on to others,” said Fraro. “We will miss his guidance and direction.”
Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ 12,000 associates. The company is No. 74 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.