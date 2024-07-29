SpartanNash Appoints Dorlisa Flur as Part of Ongoing Board Refreshment

Flur is an independent corporate director on the boards of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., United States Cold Storage Inc., and BlueCross BlueShield NC, participating on various committees for each. From 2019 to 2024, Flur also served on the board of Hibbett, Inc. as an independent director.

In 2020, Flur earned the NACD Directorship Certified credential and was recognized in Directors & Boards' 2021 Directors to Watch and among the NACD Directorship 100 in 2022.

"Dorlisa is a proven corporate executive and highly experienced board director in the food distribution, logistics and retail industries. Her success leading large-scale transformations that have resulted in long-term sustainable growth and value creation makes her a strategic addition to the SpartanNash board," said SpartanNash Chairman Douglas Hacker.

Flur is the third independent director to have joined the board since 2023, following the appointments of Kerrie MacPherson and Fred Bentley. The SpartanNash board now comprises nine directors – seven of whom have been appointed in the past five years – and eight of whom are independent.

Despite a 3.5% decrease in net sales during its first quarter, SpartanNash reportedly remains on target to reach the $125 million to $150 million of gross benefits set out in its strategic plan by the end of 2024 – a year earlier than initially communicated. “Thanks to the operational excellence and dedication of our associates, along with our investments in supply chain and merchandising transformations, we continued to expand our adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter," noted SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam.

With its 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.