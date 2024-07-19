Food Waste Innovator Divert Expands Leadership Team
Divert CEO and co-founder Ryan Begin welcomed Dietz to the company and executive team. “Divert is in an explosive stage of growth and we are eager to have Michelle at the helm of our commercial function to help accelerate our efforts to address the wasted food crisis,” he said. “Michelle brings a breadth of experience transforming sales operations to scale business growth, and will play a critical role in expanding our solutions nationwide to serve retailers, foodservice, industrials and other companies.”
Founded in 2007, West Concord, Mass.-based Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with over 6,600 customer locations across the United States to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment.