Food Waste Innovator Divert Expands Leadership Team

Michelle Dietz joins company as chief commercial officer
Sustainability-oriented food tech company Divert, Inc. has named Michelle Dietz as its chief commercial officer. The latest addition to the executive leadership team brings 30 years of experience to her new position as she is tasked with leading revenue growth through innovation, strategic partnerships and go-to-market vision.

She is the second executive leadership hire for Divert this year, as the company works to meet growing demand for its advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Dietz joins Divert from Wayfair Professional, where she was COO and head of sales. Before that, she launched the digital channel at insurance carrier Unum and worked in product management and business development positions at Microsoft and Sun Microsystems. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. 

“I am thrilled to join Divert to accelerate our partnerships with companies seeking to meet their ESG goals, increase food donations, and reduce wasted food,” Dietz declared. “We have an incredible opportunity to work together to solve problems that impact so many on several fronts, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing food insecurity. This touches all stages of the food value chain, from manufacturer to consumer.”

Divert CEO and co-founder Ryan Begin welcomed Dietz to the company and executive team. “Divert is in an explosive stage of growth and we are eager to have Michelle at the helm of our commercial function to help accelerate our efforts to address the wasted food crisis,” he said. “Michelle brings a breadth of experience transforming sales operations to scale business growth, and will play a critical role in expanding our solutions nationwide to serve retailers, foodservice, industrials and other companies.”

Founded in 2007, West Concord, Mass.-based Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with over 6,600 customer locations across the United States to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. 

