Food Waste Innovator Divert Expands Leadership Team

Sustainability-oriented food tech company Divert, Inc. has named Michelle Dietz as its chief commercial officer. The latest addition to the executive leadership team brings 30 years of experience to her new position as she is tasked with leading revenue growth through innovation, strategic partnerships and go-to-market vision.

She is the second executive leadership hire for Divert this year, as the company works to meet growing demand for its advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Dietz joins Divert from Wayfair Professional, where she was COO and head of sales. Before that, she launched the digital channel at insurance carrier Unum and worked in product management and business development positions at Microsoft and Sun Microsystems. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

