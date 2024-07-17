Tops Markets Hires Manager of Engineering & Design
Dave Fortini previously worked with custom refrigerated fixtures
Earlier this month, Tops promoted George Najm, a 28-year veteran of the company, to the role of store planning and design specialist.
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including the one franchisee location noted above. The grocer is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.