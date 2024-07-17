 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Hires Manager of Engineering & Design

Dave Fortini previously worked with custom refrigerated fixtures
Dave Fortini

Tops Markets LLC has hired Dave Fortini as its manager of engineering and design. In his new role, Fortini will assume responsibility for the coordination of design, engineering and equipment for all store remodels, new stores, fuel sites and miscellaneous projects. He will collaborate with brand partners, design specialists, equipment vendors and outside contractors on existing and new design developments.

A resident of Orchard Park, N.Y., Fortini comes to Tops with 25-plus years of experience in the grocery industry, most recently as a sales manager with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Buffalo Outfront, which specializes in custom refrigerated fixtures for supermarkets across the United States.

Earlier this month, Tops promoted George Najm, a 28-year veteran of the company, to the role of store planning and design specialist. 

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including the one franchisee location noted above. The grocer is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers

