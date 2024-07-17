Tops Markets Hires Manager of Engineering & Design

Tops Markets LLC has hired Dave Fortini as its manager of engineering and design. In his new role, Fortini will assume responsibility for the coordination of design, engineering and equipment for all store remodels, new stores, fuel sites and miscellaneous projects. He will collaborate with brand partners, design specialists, equipment vendors and outside contractors on existing and new design developments.

A resident of Orchard Park, N.Y., Fortini comes to Tops with 25-plus years of experience in the grocery industry, most recently as a sales manager with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Buffalo Outfront, which specializes in custom refrigerated fixtures for supermarkets across the United States.

