Tops Markets Appoints Store Planning and Design Specialist

Tops Markets LLC has promoted George Najm to the role of store planning and design specialist. His previous position was lead designer and CAD operator.

In his new role, Najm will oversee store layouts and civil, architectural, mechanical, lighting and decor design for all Tops stores, including the company’s fuel sites. He will serve as the liaison between the design department and all internal Tops/Northeast Shared Services (NSS) departments in the creation of store layouts.

[RELATED: Northeast Grocery Shares Renewed Strategy for Retail Success]