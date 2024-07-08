Tops Markets Appoints Store Planning and Design Specialist
Najm, who has worked at Tops for 28 years, lives in West Seneca, N.Y., with his family.
Last month, Tops said that in the next few months, it will invest more than $8 million in store renovations at 5827 South Transit Road in Lockport, N.Y.; 5175 Broadway in Depew, N.Y.; and 425 Niagara Street in Buffalo, N.Y.. The leadership team will then actively look into future investments and renovations at 1989 Seneca Street in Buffalo and 470 Aurora Street in Lancaster, N.Y.
Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 152 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including the one franchisee location noted above. The grocer is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), based in Schenectady, N.Y., is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.