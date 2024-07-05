 Skip to main content

Circle K's Head of Private Label Joins Amazon

Rodney Blanton leaves the convenience store chain to take the position of director of category management with e-tailer
Greg Sleter, Store Brands
The global head of proprietary brands at Couche-Tard has joined Amazon as its director of category management.

In a post on LinkedIn, Rodney Blanton announced his new position as of July 1. He leaves the convenience store chain after holding several positions during his tenure with the company that began in 2009. 

“Joining the forefront of global innovation alongside a talented new team is truly an honor, and I am incredibly eager to contribute to my new family of Amazonians in their fervent efforts of reshaping the way we experience everyday life,” he wrote.

Blaton joined Couche-Tard in 2009 as Circle K’s director of merchandising, marketing, and category management. During his time with the company, he has held a number of roles including his most recent spot leading the retailer’s private label efforts.

“As I embark on this exciting journey, I reflect on the invaluable experiences and growth I gained during my tenure at Couche-Tard (dba Circle K Stores),” Blanton wrote. “It is with mixed emotions that I bid farewell to a fulfilling career. I am deeply grateful for the mentorship and support from exceptional leaders that have played a pivotal role in my personal and professional development.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

This article was originally published in sister publication Store Brands

