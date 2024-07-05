Circle K's Head of Private Label Joins Amazon
Blaton joined Couche-Tard in 2009 as Circle K’s director of merchandising, marketing, and category management. During his time with the company, he has held a number of roles including his most recent spot leading the retailer’s private label efforts.
“As I embark on this exciting journey, I reflect on the invaluable experiences and growth I gained during my tenure at Couche-Tard (dba Circle K Stores),” Blanton wrote. “It is with mixed emotions that I bid farewell to a fulfilling career. I am deeply grateful for the mentorship and support from exceptional leaders that have played a pivotal role in my personal and professional development.”
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.
This article was originally published in sister publication Store Brands.