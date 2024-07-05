Circle K's Head of Private Label Joins Amazon

The global head of proprietary brands at Couche-Tard has joined Amazon as its director of category management.

In a post on LinkedIn, Rodney Blanton announced his new position as of July 1. He leaves the convenience store chain after holding several positions during his tenure with the company that began in 2009.

[RELATED: Wawa Wows Customers in New Markets]

“Joining the forefront of global innovation alongside a talented new team is truly an honor, and I am incredibly eager to contribute to my new family of Amazonians in their fervent efforts of reshaping the way we experience everyday life,” he wrote.