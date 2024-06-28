McCormick Announces Transition in Finance Leadership

McCormick & Company, Inc. is promoting Marcos Gabriel to EVP and CFO. He succeeds current EVP Mike Smith, who is retiring in early 2025.

Gabriel, who joined the flavor company as CFO in 2017 and later became chief transformation officer, is now serving as SVP of global finance and capital markets. Starting Dec. 1, he will head up McCormick’s global finance group and international services team.

The executive’s background includes leadership roles at Unilever, Avon and Eli Lily across North America, Latin America and Europe. He is also a board member at the National Life Group.