Target Shakes Up Leadership Team

Target is making changes to its C-suite. Effective July 7, current Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington will step into the role of chief strategy and growth officer, while Chief Food, Essentials and Beauty Officer Rick Gomez will become chief commercial officer.

Target Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Roath, meanwhile, will take over the role of chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty in early 2025. Roath will remain in the chief marketing officer role while an external search is conducted to find her successor.

"As we execute our 2024 plans and look to the future, we're putting key leaders and capabilities in place to sustain profitable growth over the long term,” said Brian Cornell, chair and CEO. “Today's announcement builds on our January appointment of Michael Fiddelke to COO and will further accelerate progress on our growth initiatives.”

Continued Cornell: "As Rick takes on full oversight of merchandising, Christina will be dedicated to keeping our strategy consumer-centric, differentiated and future-focused. Lisa will be an important addition to Rick's leadership team when she moves into her new role in 2025, bringing her prior experience and accomplishments leading our food and essentials businesses. In the meantime, we'll conduct a thorough search for a top brand marketer to succeed Lisa and build on our strong marketing foundation."