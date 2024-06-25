Target Shakes Up Leadership Team
In her new role, Hennington, who joined Target in 2003 and was appointed to its leadership team in 2020, will report directly to Cornell and work to build on Target's roadmap for growth. According to the company, she and her team will also play a critical role in supporting the organization as it continues to evolve and modernize how it operates, working to harness the role of technology and GenAI to enhance the working and shopping experience at Target.
Gomez, meanwhile, will have full oversight of the company's merchandising business, including apparel and accessories, home, hardlines, food, essentials, and beauty product categories, owned-brand sourcing and design, and merchandising planning and capabilities. He joined the company in 2013.
