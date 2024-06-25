 Skip to main content

Target Shakes Up Leadership Team

Christina Hennington, Rick Gomez, Lisa Roath stepping into new roles
Emily Crowe
Target's Rick Gomez is stepping into the role of chief commercial officer, effective July 7.

Target is making changes to its C-suite. Effective July 7, current Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington will step into the role of chief strategy and growth officer, while Chief Food, Essentials and Beauty Officer Rick Gomez will become chief commercial officer.

Target Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Roath, meanwhile, will take over the role of chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty in early 2025. Roath will remain in the chief marketing officer role while an external search is conducted to find her successor.

"As we execute our 2024 plans and look to the future, we're putting key leaders and capabilities in place to sustain profitable growth over the long term,” said Brian Cornell, chair and CEO. “Today's announcement builds on our January appointment of Michael Fiddelke to COO and will further accelerate progress on our growth initiatives.”

Continued Cornell: "As Rick takes on full oversight of merchandising, Christina will be dedicated to keeping our strategy consumer-centric, differentiated and future-focused. Lisa will be an important addition to Rick's leadership team when she moves into her new role in 2025, bringing her prior experience and accomplishments leading our food and essentials businesses. In the meantime, we'll conduct a thorough search for a top brand marketer to succeed Lisa and build on our strong marketing foundation."

In her new role, Hennington, who joined Target in 2003 and was appointed to its leadership team in 2020, will report directly to Cornell and work to build on Target's roadmap for growth. According to the company, she and her team will also play a critical role in supporting the organization as it continues to evolve and modernize how it operates, working to harness the role of technology and GenAI to enhance the working and shopping experience at Target. 

Gomez, meanwhile, will have full oversight of the company's merchandising business, including apparel and accessories, home, hardlines, food, essentials, and beauty product categories, owned-brand sourcing and design, and merchandising planning and capabilities. He joined the company in 2013.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

