Romay Davis: 1919-2024
This past December, Progressive Grocer paid tribute to Ms. Romay’s many achievements in grocery and beyond by presenting her with the publication’s first-ever honorary Top Woman in Grocery Trailblazer Award. The honor was bestowed in person at Ms. Romay’s local Winn-Dixie store in Montgomery, where she had started working after deciding that retirement didn’t agree with her. During PG’s visit, she described how she essentially carved out her own position, keeping product neatly arranged on shelves and greeting customers. “It’s those things that matter,” she explained.
In describing her approach to life and work she kept it simple: “I enjoyed doing whatever I’ve done.”
There will be a viewing from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, in Montgomery, and Ms. Romay’s funeral will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, in Fort Mitchell, Ala., The Montgomery Advertiser reported. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 6888th Monument Committee, c/o 9701, Weatherby Lake, MO, 64152-1825; the National WWII Museum, in New Orleans; or the Winn-Dixie SEG Gives Foundation under “The Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion & Diversity Grant” at https://bit.ly/RomayDavisGrant.