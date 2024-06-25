Romay Davis: 1919-2024

Romay Davis, World War II vet, Congressional Gold Medal honoree, clothing designer, martial artist, beloved Winn-Dixie employee and all-around genuine trailblazer, died Friday, June 21, at the ripe old age of 104, according to her longtime caregiver, as reported in The Montgomery Advertiser, her hometown Alabama newspaper.

Born in Virginia in 1919, Ms. Romay, as she was affectionately known, enlisted in the Army in 1943 as a private first-class in the U.S. Army 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. At a time when women and people of color faced discrimination, her predominantly Black, all-female battalion cleared backlog in just three months by sorting an average of 195,000 pieces of mail per day. After her military service, for which she later received the American Congressional Gold Medal, Ms. Romay became a NYU multidegree scholar, worked in real estate and fashion, earned a black belt in taekwondo, and rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate in 2001, when she was more than 80 years old.

In 2020, Winn-Dixie’s then parent company, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), launched the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant in her honor. SEG and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys banners have since been acquired by ALDI.