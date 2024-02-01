Southeastern Grocers Honors Black History Month, Opens Annual Grant Program

Southeastern Grocers is honoring Black History Month with volunteer efforts, donations to nonprofits and the opening of its annual grant program.

There may be a lot of changes underway at Southeastern Grocers, including the official spin-off of the Fresco y Más banner and a pending merger with ALDI, but the grocer remains steadfast in its perennial support of inclusivity and diversity. Southeastern Grocers is commemorating Black History Month with a variety of programs and activities.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Romay Davis Belonging Inclusion and Diversity Grant, with funds ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The grant is named for 104-year-old Winn-Dixie associate Romay Davis, who recently received Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery honorary Trailblazer Award.

The grant program supports organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education while building a more inclusive and equitable future. Nonprofit groups who work to help underserved communities across the grocer’s footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi can apply from now through Aug. 31 at www.seggives.com/grantapp.

In addition to kicking off the annual grant program, Southeastern Grocers is marking Black History Month by teaming up with the American Red Cross for that group’s Sound the Alarm campaign to protect underserved communities form home fires. On Feb. 12, Winn-Dixie associates will help the Red Cross and area fire departments install free smoke alarms for residents in Orange Park, Fla., and share important safety information. Southeastern Grocers is also donating $100,000 to help the Red Cross’s campaign.

Ahead of Black History Month, Southeastern Grocers team members also participated in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in the company’s hometown of Jacksonville, Fla.

“Black History Month is a time to honor the rich contributions made by Black visionaries, innovators and leaders – like Ms. Romay – and we are proud to continue to nurture the diverse communities we serve every day,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers' chief people officer. “Our vital grant program and partnerships with organizations like the American Red Cross and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation are an extension of that recognition and allow us to further contribute to positive change in marginalized communities. Embracing diversity, both inside and outside of our stores, fosters inclusivity, fuels creativity and propels our collective journey towards a more vibrant and equitable future for all."

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers operates nearly 400 grocery stores and approximately 180 liquor stores serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, PG’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.