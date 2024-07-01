 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers CFO to Leave Company at End of Year

Todd Dissinger announces retirement plans
Natural Grocers CFO Todd Dissinger, who plans to retire at the end of the year, will continue in his role until his successor is named, to ensure a smooth transition.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has revealed that CFO Todd Dissinger will retire from the company on Dec. 31. In the meantime, Dissinger will continue in his role until his successor is named, to ensure a smooth transition. Natural Grocers will work with an executive recruiting firm to identify Dissinger’s successor.

“Since his appointment as chief financial officer in December 2017, Todd has been an invaluable member of our executive team, helping Natural Grocers to execute on its founding principles while achieving record financial performance and enhancing shareholder value,” noted Kemper Isely, the company’s chairman and co-president. “I want to thank Todd for his many contributions to our success and wish him well in retirement. We are grateful for his dedication and continuing leadership throughout this transition.”

“I would like to express my gratitude to Kemper, the Isely family, our board and all our team members for the support and commitment they have extended during my tenure at Natural Grocers,” said Dissinger. “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to conclude my career at a company with a long legacy, and a clear and consistent mission committed to the health and well-being of its customers, communities and employees. I’m proud to have been part of that mission and success. I am confident in Natural Grocers’ bright future and look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a successful transition.”

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

