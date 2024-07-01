Natural Grocers CFO to Leave Company at End of Year

[RELATED: Natural Grocers Sales Grow in Q2]

“I would like to express my gratitude to Kemper, the Isely family, our board and all our team members for the support and commitment they have extended during my tenure at Natural Grocers,” said Dissinger. “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to conclude my career at a company with a long legacy, and a clear and consistent mission committed to the health and well-being of its customers, communities and employees. I’m proud to have been part of that mission and success. I am confident in Natural Grocers’ bright future and look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a successful transition.”

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.