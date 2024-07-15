The Raley’s Companies Rewards Longtime Leaders With Promotions

The Raley’s Companies has promoted two longstanding leaders within the enterprise and Raley’s operating division.

Mike Gabbert has been promoted to SVP, chief of human resources for The Raley’s Companies, leading all aspects of HR, including talent acquisition, benefits, compensation, leadership and development, and team member relations. Gabbert is a proven leader, having worked for Raley’s for more than 40 years. He started his career at Raley’s in HR, and his vast experience spans various parts of organization, including 19 years in store operations, and most recently leading Raley’s distribution and logistics.

“We are fortunate to have Mike Gabbert, who is the epitome of dedication and service leadership. We are grateful for Mike’s willingness to serve in this elevated capacity,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO, The Raley’s Companies. “We strongly believe promoting from within can lead to increased employee engagement, productivity and overall success for the organization.”