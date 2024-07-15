The Raley’s Companies Rewards Longtime Leaders With Promotions
Succeeding Gabbert, Donna Mendes has been promoted to executive director of logistics. Mendes will lead the Natomas distribution center, including all supply chain planning and execution processes with internal stakeholders to increase the in-store availability of products. Throughout her 27-year career with Raley’s, she led different in-store departments and held multiple operational leadership roles. Most recently, Mendes was a district team leader, leading store operations.
“Donna is a dynamic and trusted leader who is committed to Raley’s purpose and culture. Her broad expertise developed through store operations, and her focus on innovation, will allow us to further to enhance our business,” said Jen Warner, president of Raley’s operating division. “We are excited to see the positive impact that Donna will make in logistics and supporting stores with the highest standard of service.”
The promotions follow the recent news of Laura Croff’s retirement from her role as chief human resources officer.
West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.