Gelson’s Realigns Leadership Team

Gelson’s Markets is saying goodbye to four key executives as it works to strategically realign its leadership team. According to the company, the move will help strengthen its merchandising and operational infrastructure while driving new opportunities for growth.

As such, Paul Kneeland, SVP merchandising and sales; Tim Mahoney, SVP store operations; Yvonne Manganaro, SVP customer and team experience; and Ron Johnson, chief information and supply chain officer, are no longer with the company, effective immediately.

"We appreciate the contributions Paul, Tim, Yvonne and Ron have made to our company and we wish them well in their future endeavors,” said CEO and President Ryan Adams. “These changes are part of an effort to align our leadership structure with the evolving needs of our business and the dynamic retail environment.”

As Gelson’s completes the redesign of its executive leadership structure and searches for key executive roles, interim leadership will be appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

Adams replaced John Bagan in the role of president and CEO of Gelson’s in April, with a company spokesperson saying at the time that he has “a wealth of experience in the Southern California grocery marketplace and a proven track record of successful leadership.”

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson's operates 27 locations throughout Southern California. Visit company website.