Weavers Way Appoints New Board Member

Ellen Badger will help govern and guide multi-store co-op
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Weavers Way Co-Op
Weavers Way stores are open to the public, offering products from more than 300 local food growers and producers.

Philadelphia-based Weavers Way Co-Op recently elected a new member, Ellen Badger, to its board of directors shortly after the successful grand opening of its fourth location, in Germantown, Pa.

Badger was elected to a three-year term. With a master’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Badger brings business administration and financial management experience to the board. She is a consultant at Washington, D.C.-based Bell Creek Consulting, where she works with governments, nonprofits, foundations and social-purpose private enterprises.

“We are extremely enthusiastic about our newly elected member to the board of directors at such an exciting time for the co-op,” said Kathleen Casey, Weavers Way development director. “Under the leadership of Board President Cheryl Croxton and the collaboration of the board members, we feel confident that we can continue to bring healthy food options and important community programming to all four locations in the Philadelphia area.”

In other board news, Gail McFadden-Roberts and Jason Henschen are adding three-year terms. Both have been board members since 2021. And after two successful terms as VP and president of the board, Croxton said she will also continue in her leadership role. 

The purpose of Weavers Way’s board is to govern and guide the co-op on behalf of its members. The board uses a policy governance model to structure activities and dictate how it relates to the general manager and the members. Monthly board meetings are open to all members.

Currently celebrating its golden anniversary, Weavers Way has food co-ops in northwest Philadelphia; Ambler, Pa.; and Germantown, Pa. Weavers Way stores are open to the public, offering products from more than 300 local food growers and producers. It also operates two urban farms in Philadelphia, a CSA and a community newspaper. The co-op subscribes to the International Co-op Principles and operates as a triple-bottom-line business. 

