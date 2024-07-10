Weavers Way Appoints New Board Member

In other board news, Gail McFadden-Roberts and Jason Henschen are adding three-year terms. Both have been board members since 2021. And after two successful terms as VP and president of the board, Croxton said she will also continue in her leadership role.

The purpose of Weavers Way’s board is to govern and guide the co-op on behalf of its members. The board uses a policy governance model to structure activities and dictate how it relates to the general manager and the members. Monthly board meetings are open to all members.

Currently celebrating its golden anniversary, Weavers Way has food co-ops in northwest Philadelphia; Ambler, Pa.; and Germantown, Pa. Weavers Way stores are open to the public, offering products from more than 300 local food growers and producers. It also operates two urban farms in Philadelphia, a CSA and a community newspaper. The co-op subscribes to the International Co-op Principles and operates as a triple-bottom-line business.