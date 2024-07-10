 Skip to main content

El Rancho Supermercado Debuts Loyalty Program

Participating customers receive points, e-coupons and more
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
El Rancho Supermercado Main Image
The introduction of El Rancho Rewards further unifies Heritage Grocers Group’s banners under a single loyalty program to improve the overall shopping experience and unlock even more value for customers. 

Ethnic food retailer Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) has expanded its rewards program to its Addison, Texas-based El Rancho Supermercado banner, which operates stores across Texas and Kansas. The move further unifies Heritage’s banners under a single loyalty program to improve the overall shopping experience and unlock even more value for customers.  

“Building on the successful launch of Heritage’s rewards program for Cardenas Markets in February, we are proud to extend this program to the loyal customers of El Rancho Supermercado,” noted Adam Salgado, chief marketing officer of Ontario, Calif.-based HGG. “This latest expansion to El Rancho will create significant added value for both existing and new participating customers. The rewards and data accessed from this program will also help HGG further specialize the dynamic shopping experiences we offer to our customers in a personalized manner.”

Shoppers can download the El Rancho Rewards mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. They can also sign up for the new loyalty program by visiting El Rancho Supermercado Rewards page. After enrolling in the program, customers can access their offers by tapping Clip and Save to add their favorites to My Card or the Cart icon. When checking out, a shopper must enter their phone number, or present the barcode on My Card or the Cart icon, to redeem offers.

Program participants are able to clip e-coupons, earn and redeem points on all purchases, access exclusive weekly offers, receive one point for every $1 spent, save with El Rancho’s digital deal of the week, and take advantage of seasonal offers and promotional discounts.

HGG operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. 

