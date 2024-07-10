El Rancho Supermercado Debuts Loyalty Program

Shoppers can download the El Rancho Rewards mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. They can also sign up for the new loyalty program by visiting El Rancho Supermercado Rewards page. After enrolling in the program, customers can access their offers by tapping Clip and Save to add their favorites to My Card or the Cart icon. When checking out, a shopper must enter their phone number, or present the barcode on My Card or the Cart icon, to redeem offers.

Program participants are able to clip e-coupons, earn and redeem points on all purchases, access exclusive weekly offers, receive one point for every $1 spent, save with El Rancho’s digital deal of the week, and take advantage of seasonal offers and promotional discounts.

HGG operates in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.