Hugo’s, Linder-Hagen Grocery Stores Team Up to Serve Northern Minnesota

Indie grocers will expand their collective ability to serve the rural region with popular and affordable products
A new partnership enables Hugo's and Lindner-Hagen to expand their collective ability to serve the region with popular products at everyday low prices and an ongoing commitment to rural areas.

Hugo’s Family Marketplace and Lindner-Hagen Inc., which does business as Doug’s Supermarket, Lake of the Woods Foods, Pine River Family Market and Pine Ridge Liquor, have formed a new partnership to serve communities in northern Minnesota. The partnership enables the two companies to expand their collective ability to serve the region with popular products at everyday low prices and an ongoing commitment to rural areas. 

“This partnership reaffirms our commitment to our customers and continues the journey that my grandparents started in 1939,” noted Kristi Magnuson- Nelson, president and CEO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Hugo’s. “I know that [Lindner-Hagen CEO] Chuck [Lindner] shares our vision to provide exceptional quality, service and value, and this unique opportunity will allow us to provide great benefits and service to our customers, associates and neighbors throughout northern Minnesota.”

“Like Hugo’s, our family-owned supermarkets have long histories and many loyal customers in northern Minnesota, and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Lindner. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in our local communities save on their grocery bills. This new partnership allows former partners Steve and Susan Hagen to enjoy their retirement while Kristi and I work together to serve our customers into the future.”

Supplied by Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash, Hugo’s operates 12 supermarkets, seven liquor stores, two pubs, four pharmacies, one gas station/convenience store and nine Caribou Coffee shops throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.

