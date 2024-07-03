Hugo’s, Linder-Hagen Grocery Stores Team Up to Serve Northern Minnesota

“Like Hugo’s, our family-owned supermarkets have long histories and many loyal customers in northern Minnesota, and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Lindner. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in our local communities save on their grocery bills. This new partnership allows former partners Steve and Susan Hagen to enjoy their retirement while Kristi and I work together to serve our customers into the future.”

Supplied by Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash, Hugo’s operates 12 supermarkets, seven liquor stores, two pubs, four pharmacies, one gas station/convenience store and nine Caribou Coffee shops throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.