Hugo’s Marking Grand Opening in Downtown Grand Forks, ND

Hugo’s Pure Market, in downtown Grand Forks, N.D., will celebrate its grand opening Jan. 8-Feb. 4 at the independent grocer’s latest location, 500 Demers Avenue. The full-service location features aisles named after such Grand Forks thoroughfares as Belmont Road, Kittson Avenue, Demers Avenue and Chestnut Street.

During the month-long grand-opening celebration, customers at all Hugo’s stores can register in store for a chance to win a 65-inch Sony Smart TV or a Weber Genesis II Gas Grill, and all departments will offer samples.

The grocer will also hold its first open-house event at the downtown Grand Forks Hugo’s on Jan. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. As well as sampling in all departments and prize giveaways, local band Mudbucket will perform in the Mezzanine, while mascots Chester Chicken and the Pillsbury Dough Boy will roam the store and pose for photos with attendees. The open house will continue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 and Feb. 3.

“We are excited to be a part of our vibrant downtown,” said Hugo’s President/CEO Kristi Magnuson Nelson. “It is even more meaningful that we are in the same location that my grandparents, Hugo and Dorothy Magnuson, opened their first store, Pure Foods, in 1939.”

“We welcome everyone to check us out and look forward to making new friends and seeing familiar faces as we continue to serve our community for many years to come,” added Store Director Shayne Watt.

Among the store’s departments are Dorothy’s Treats and Hugo’s Kitchen, named for the company’s founders. “Dorothy’s Treats is actually a separate section that has [such items as] Caribou ‘We Proudly Serve’ coffee, gourmet popcorn [and] fresh-baked cookies,” Hugo’s Communications Director Lisa Mangino Swanson explained to Progressive Grocer. “Hugo’s Kitchen is our deli area that does prepared foods, grilled sandwiches, etc. It’s a really cool store that has a FroYo robot machine and a Sally Salad Robot machine. We are super excited for this new location.”

Other offerings at the downtown Grand Forks location include the 506 Pub in-store eatery, and Hugo’s Wine & Spirits.

Hugo’s Family Marketplace operates 11 grocery stores in Minnesota and North Dakota, with Hugo’s Wine & Spirits locations in six of them.