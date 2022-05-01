New Year, New Look for Grand & Essex Market

Beloved N.J. indie grocer Grand & Essex Market is expanding to better meet the needs of the 2022 grocery shopper.

The Bergenfield, N.J., grocer has embarked on a two-phase expansion project. Phase 1 of the project opened on Dec. 22. The company says it hopes to debut Phase 2 in February.

The expansion includes new departments such as a poke bar, a carving station for all kinds of deli including specialty smoked meats, a produce department, a salad bar, a candy section and a hot Chinese food station, which will allow shoppers to order at a kiosk, do their shopping and return for pickup when ready. The grocer will also be offering dine-in seating at the sushi department, the sandwich bar (by the carving station) and at its Little Italy pizza department.

The company is also expanding its deli case and meat department, plus aisles will be widened and lengthened to help customers better navigate the store.

Grand & Essex opened in 2013 as the first high-end kosher market in Bergen County, N.J. Today the retailer excels at providing a wide variety of specialty foods, products and services reminiscent of the corner grocer and butcher who knew everyone in the neighborhood.

In 2020, Grand & Essex shared its retailing philosophy with Progressive Grocer when it spotlighted the company as an Outstanding Independent.

“We share in our customers’ life cycles, offering complimentary dinners for families of newborns, dessert platters for family celebrations or visits, and meals to houses of mourning,” said Mali Baer, director of marketing and customer care at Grand & Essex. “We look out for our elderly or ill customers by taking their orders over the phone or by email, and driving them home when they bought a little more than they can carry, or delivering small orders to their doorsteps.”

Grand & Essex has also built its reputation on the superior quality of its expansive deli and butcher departments.

“Customers travel from all corners of Bergen County just for our fresh Prime USDA American beef and clean poultry,” Baer said. Impressively, butchers from Grand & Essex are available on WhatsApp so that customers can communicate directly with them about meat orders.

“We hand-peel hundreds of thousands of potatoes yearly for our legendary potato kugel and Chanukah latkes, because using machines affects our famous and genuine homey taste,” Baer said. “Authenticity carries through to our Sephardic fusion cuisine, Little Italy pizza shop, fresh sushi and our ‘hot from the oven’ bakery goods. And we’re one of the first grocery stores to have a certified health coach in-store twice a week to discuss health and nutrition with customers."