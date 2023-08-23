Hugo’s Family Marketplace Names COO, Area Directors

Upper Midwest independent grocer Hugo’s Family Marketplace has promoted Allen Jackson to the role of COO. In his new role, Jackson will be responsible for the overall operations of Hugo’s, working directly with the fresh directors, area directors, human resources, procurement, pricing and loss prevention.

“I am looking forward to my new role with Hugo’s,” said Jackson, who joined Hugo’s in 2021 as director of procurement. “Being a position with many facets, in a company rooted in family traditions for over 80 years, I feel this is the perfect opportunity for me.”

Before Hugo’s, Jackson spent 13 years with Nash Finch/SpartanNash, during which time he worked in the meat department, in store management, and as a merchandising manager, retail councilor and meat buyer. He holds two bachelor's degrees, one in business management and one in marketing.