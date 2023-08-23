Advertisement
08/23/2023

Hugo’s Family Marketplace Names COO, Area Directors

Jackson receives promotion, while Enget and Vanderlin take on expanded duties
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Hugo's Allen Jackson Main Image
Allen Jackson

Upper Midwest independent grocer Hugo’s Family Marketplace has promoted Allen Jackson to the role of COO. In his new role, Jackson will be responsible for the overall operations of Hugo’s, working directly with the fresh directors, area directors, human resources, procurement, pricing and loss prevention.

“I am looking forward to my new role with Hugo’s,” said Jackson, who joined Hugo’s in 2021 as director of procurement. “Being a position with many facets, in a company rooted in family traditions for over 80 years, I feel this is the perfect opportunity for me.”

[Read more: “Minnesota Welcomes Its 5th Hugo’s Family Marketplace”]

Before Hugo’s, Jackson spent 13 years with Nash Finch/SpartanNash, during which time he worked in the meat department, in store management, and as a merchandising manager, retail councilor and meat buyer. He holds two bachelor's degrees, one in business management and one in marketing.

“Allen’s experience, along with his educational background, give him a valuable and wide range of skills and knowledge,” said Hugo’s President/CEO Kristi Magnuson Nelson. “I have no doubt he will do great things for our company and associates. I appreciate his dedication to Hugo’s.”

Hugo's Torrie Enget Main Image
Torrie Enget

Additionally, the grocer revealed that Torrie Enget and Keith Vanderlin now have expanded positions with Hugo’s as area directors.

Enget is currently the store director of the Hugo’s location at 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks, N.D. With his additional duties as area director - west, he will cover the transportation department, Hugo’s Wine & Spirits, and all North Dakota stores, with the exception of the Northend GF location. Enget has worked as the store director at his current location since 2018, having previously managed JCPenney, Best Buy and Target stores. He holds a degree from North Dakota State University. 

“I am very excited for this new role with Hugo’s,” said Enget. “I look forward to collaborating with the store directors and continuing Hugo’s generations-long tradition of success.”

Hugo's Keith Vanderlin Main Image
Keith Vanderlin

Vanderlin has worked at Hugo’s since 2009, starting as a frozen manager. He was also a grocery manager, an assistant director and store director of the Northend GF location. For the past few years, Vanderlin has been store director of the location in Park Rapids, Minn., where he and his wife, Cynthia, now live. Before Hugo’s, he held management roles with White Drug and Pamida for many years. With his additional duties as area director – east, Vanderlin will oversee the pharmacy, Caribou, c-store and Minnesota locations, as well as the Northend GF store.

“Being able to use my years of experience to coach and teach our teams at several locations with my new role is something I am looking forward to,” said Vanderlin. “I am excited to continue growing with Hugo’s.”

“Both Torrie and Keith have excelled in their positions with us over the years,” observed Nelson. “I know their knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to the entire company.”

Grand Forks-based Hugo’s operates 12 stores in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Also Worth Reading

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement