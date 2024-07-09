The Raley’s Companies' Chief HR Officer Retires

The Raley’s Companies has revealed that its chief human resources officer, Laura Croff, retired from the company on June 29.

Croff started with the organization as a human resources business partner and became chief human resources officer in 2018. She was instrumental in Raley’s expansion, including the creation of the company’s shared services model, supporting all operating divisions of Raley’s.

“The board and I are deeply appreciative to Laura for the positive and enduing impact she has had on us, the team and our company,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO. “We are excited for Laura to commence this next chapter in her life and wish her all the happiness in retirement.”