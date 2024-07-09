The Raley’s Companies' Chief HR Officer Retires
During her 22-year career with Raley’s, Croff implemented several key initiatives aimed at promoting the well-being of team members, including the creation of comprehensive training and leadership/development programs and expansion of health-and-wellness benefits.
[RELATED: URM Stores CEO and President to Retire]
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve The Raley’s Companies’ team members. I have seen firsthand the incredible opportunities for growth and development that The Raley’s Companies offers,” said Croff. “I want to express appreciation to the board of directors, CEO Keith Knopf, all of my peers and team members for their support and collaboration over the last two decades. I am grateful to all of them for having made my journey memorable and impactful.”
Raley’s credits Croff’s leadership and vision for the internal bench of ready-now talent to support her succession. The company will reveal additional leadership changes in the coming days.
West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.