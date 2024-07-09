Haribo Taps Shirley Ulrich as SVP of Sales

Candy manufacturer Haribo has named Shirley Ulrich as its SVP of sales. As a member of Haribo of America’s management team, she will lead the company’s U.S. sales strategy across all channels and drive growth of its gummi brands.

Ulrich joins Haribo from Ball Corporation, where she was VP of commercial for North and Central America and steered a $6 billion commercial portfolio for that organization’s aluminum beverage packaging division. Her 30-year background includes other senior positions at Mars Wrigley, Nintendo, Johnson & Johnson and Pillsbury. She is a graduate of the food marketing program at Saint Joseph’s University.

