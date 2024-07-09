 Skip to main content

Haribo Taps Shirley Ulrich as SVP of Sales

Industry vet joins U.S. management team to guide growth of gummi products
Lynn Petrak
Shirley Ulrich
Candy manufacturer Haribo has named Shirley Ulrich as its SVP of sales. As a member of Haribo of America’s management team, she will lead the company’s U.S. sales strategy across all channels and drive growth of its gummi brands. 

Ulrich joins Haribo from Ball Corporation, where she was VP of commercial for North and Central America and steered a $6 billion commercial portfolio for that organization’s aluminum beverage packaging division. Her 30-year background includes other senior positions at Mars Wrigley, Nintendo, Johnson & Johnson and Pillsbury. She is a graduate of the food marketing program at Saint Joseph’s University.

"I’m proud to welcome Shirley and the deep expertise she brings as SVP of sales on our growing Haribo team," said Rick LaBerge, chief commercial officer at Haribo of America. "Her ability to form meaningful relationships, deep knowledge of the industry and passion for putting customers first are just some of the qualities that make her an exemplary leader. She builds high performance teams and we’re thrilled to have her on ours as we continue on our mission to create moments of childlike happiness through Haribo treats.”

The new sales leader said she is looking forward to the opportunity.  “I’ve always been drawn to iconic brands, so I’m excited to join the Happy World of Haribo and be part of the growth journey with our retail partners and sales teams,” Ulrich declared. “We’re focused on making sure consumers can get to know and interact with our brand in exciting ways, and find us throughout the retail landscape as they’re looking for those moments of joy.”

The U.S. office of Haribo of America is located in Rosemont, Ill. The family-owned business was founded in 1920 and its global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany.

