Haribo Taps Shirley Ulrich as SVP of Sales
Industry vet joins U.S. management team to guide growth of gummi products
The new sales leader said she is looking forward to the opportunity. “I’ve always been drawn to iconic brands, so I’m excited to join the Happy World of Haribo and be part of the growth journey with our retail partners and sales teams,” Ulrich declared. “We’re focused on making sure consumers can get to know and interact with our brand in exciting ways, and find us throughout the retail landscape as they’re looking for those moments of joy.”
The U.S. office of Haribo of America is located in Rosemont, Ill. The family-owned business was founded in 1920 and its global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany.