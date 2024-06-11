Amy’s Kitchen Widens Leadership Team

Amy’s Kitchen is revving up growth with two recent appointments. The Petaluma, Calif.-based organic and natural frozen food company named Mel Cash as its chief growth officer and Leanne Molter as its CFO.

Molter was promoted from her most recent role as chief transformation and strategy officer. She succeeds the exiting Peter Wong, who is retiring this month. During her time at Amy’s Kitchen, Molter helped shape the business strategy and led financial transformation initiatives. A 20-year CPG industry leader, she previously served as VP of finance at J.M. Smucker Company.

Amy’s Kitchen is likewise priming for the future with the hiring of Cash, who joins the company from Nestlé North America, where she was chief marketing and innovation officer and enhanced iconic brands like Stouffer’s and Sweet Earth. Her background also includes a tenure steering the Special K and Morningstar Farms brands at Kellogg Co.

Paul Schiefer, president at Amy's Kitchen, said that the organization is well positioned for expansion. "We are thrilled to welcome Mel to our senior leadership team. Her stellar track record and industry acumen make her the ideal leader to drive our sales, marketing, and communications efforts forward," he declared.

Of Molter, he added: "To achieve our ambitious objectives, we are delighted to have Leanne spearheading our organizational transformation, and leading finance and information technology. Her strategic foresight and operational prowess have already propelled our business forward, and we are confident she will lead Amy's Kitchen to even greater heights as chief financial officer."

A Certified B Corporation, Amy’s Kitchen offers over 250 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, including items in the gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher and light-in-sodium categories.