Stryve Foods Taps Frito-Lay Vet as Chairman
According to Boever, Vivian will build on that vision. “We are emerging from the first two phases of our transformation, in which we focused on food quality, brand renovation, maximizing value through productivity, portfolio simplification, enhanced unit economics, and ultimately creating a lean operating culture ready to drive quality growth. Our next phase is centered around reaching profitability through quality growth. Kevin Vivian is the ideal choice to serve as the company’s chairman as we execute on the final phase of our transformation and delivering that growth promise,” he added.
Plano, Texas-based Stryve Foods produces a variety of air fried meat snack products under the brands Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. According to its first quarter financial report, net sales reached $4.6 million during that time frame, similar to the previous year.