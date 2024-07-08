Stryve Foods Taps Frito-Lay Vet as Chairman

Meat snack company Stryve Foods, Inc. announced that Kevin Vivian is stepping into a new role as chairman. The organization’s board of directors elected the CPG veteran to serve in that key position during an expansion period.

Vivian will leverage his extensive industry knowledge and background, which includes a 32-year career at PepsiCo. For the last six years of his tenure there, he was SVP of national account sales and VP/GM of Frito-Lay’s immediate consumption business.

[RELATED: Amy’s Kitchen Widens Leadership Team]

Stryve’s most recent chair, co-founder Ted Casey, is concluding his term after helping the company build a strong foundation and hitting several important milestones.