Minnesota Grocers Association Names New President

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has appointed Patrick Garofalo its new president. Garofalo will join the MGA on July 15 and take on the full responsibilities of his latest position on Aug. 30. He succeeds Jamie Pfuhl, who is retiring after 27 years with the trade group.

A Minnesota state representative for the past 20 years, Garofalo worked on policies that affect Main Street Minnesota. His wide-ranging expertise, work ethic and long-term goals align with the MGA’s mission not only to advance the grocery industry, but also the common good of the state, according to the organization.

