 Skip to main content

Minnesota Grocers Association Names New President

Pat Garofalo was state representative for 2 decades
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Minnesota Grocers Association Pat Garofalo Main Image
Pat Garofalo

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has appointed Patrick Garofalo its new president. Garofalo will join the MGA on July 15 and take on the full responsibilities of his latest position on Aug. 30. He succeeds Jamie Pfuhl, who is retiring after 27 years with the trade group.

A Minnesota state representative for the past 20 years, Garofalo worked on policies that affect Main Street Minnesota. His wide-ranging expertise, work ethic and long-term goals align with the MGA’s mission not only to advance the grocery industry, but also the common good of the state, according to the organization.

[RELATED: Minnesota Grocers Celebrate Their Own Industry Champions]

“Minnesota is fortunate to have a vibrant food industry – from farm to fork,” noted Garofalo.  “Minnesota needs strong leaders and advocates for the food industry. I am excited to lead an organization that serves as a foundation of all Minnesota communities. As the leading resource for the state’s food industry, I look forward to collectively tackling new and existing challenges facing this essential industry.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“Patrick expressed an appreciation of the MGA’s reputation at the Capitol and a commitment to advancing our stature,” explained Doug Winsor, MGA Search Committee chair. “He has the energy, enthusiasm and excitement to lead the MGA into the future.”

Added MGA Chair Chris Quisberg: “Patrick has a vision to achieve the MGA’s strategic objectives, and a willingness to learn the issues plaguing our membership. I’m confident the Minnesota Grocers Association is in good hands.”

The MGA is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. Having served the industry for more than 125 years, the St. Paul-based organization consists of 300-plus retail, manufacturer and wholesale members supporting almost 1,300 locations statewide.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds