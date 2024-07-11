Minnesota Grocers Association Names New President
“Patrick expressed an appreciation of the MGA’s reputation at the Capitol and a commitment to advancing our stature,” explained Doug Winsor, MGA Search Committee chair. “He has the energy, enthusiasm and excitement to lead the MGA into the future.”
Added MGA Chair Chris Quisberg: “Patrick has a vision to achieve the MGA’s strategic objectives, and a willingness to learn the issues plaguing our membership. I’m confident the Minnesota Grocers Association is in good hands.”
The MGA is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. Having served the industry for more than 125 years, the St. Paul-based organization consists of 300-plus retail, manufacturer and wholesale members supporting almost 1,300 locations statewide.