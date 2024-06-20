Knowlan’s Super Markets Names New President

Knowlan's has promoted three of its executives to new roles.

Minnesota-based independent retailer Knowlan’s Super Markets, Inc., which operates Festival Foods of Minnesota and Knowlan’s Fresh Foods, has announced the promotion of Jason Herfel to president. Herfel joined the company in 2002 and has worked across bakery, deli, meat, produce, floral, seafood, facilities and maintenance, and marketing.

Additionally, Ed Doud has been named VP of technology, data and e-commerce. Since joining Knowlan’s full time in 1995, Doud has worked through many positions in the company, including produce manager and, most recently, as director of IT.

Chris Thienes, meanwhile, will assume the new title of VP human resources and risk management. He joined the company in 2000.

“This news is shared today with excitement and anticipation for the future of our company. Our company started in 1905 and today holds an important place in our community and our industry as a family-owned, family-operated and woman owned business,” said Lauri Youngquist, CEO of Knowlan’s Super Markets. “Together in 2024, we celebrate that we have been a woman-owned business for 35 years!”

Continued Youngquist: “We are fortunate to work with a remarkable team and we thank you all for your years of service to our customers and contributions to our company. Our whole team joins me in congratulating Ed, Chris and Jason on their promotions.”

Based in Vadnais Heights, Minn., Knowlan’s Super Markets owns six Festival Foods of Minnesota stores and two Knowlan’s Fresh Foods stores.