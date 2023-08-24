SpartanNash Adds New Independent Director to Board

Food solutions company SpartanNash has appointed Kerrie D. MacPherson to its board of directors, effective immediately. MacPherson, who has more than three decades of international business experience working with senior management and boards, will serve on the company’s audit committee.

MacPherson began her career as an auditor and spent 32 years at Ernst & Young in various Americas and global leadership roles in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and sales and marketing. In addition to the SpartanNash board, she also serves as independent director for Community Bank System, Inc.

[Read more: "SpartanNash Brings on Center Store Merchandising Exec"]

"We are proud to welcome such an accomplished leader as Kerrie to the SpartanNash board. Her deep financial services and audit expertise will benefit the board and management team as we work to accelerate the value we are creating for our shareholders, SpartanNash associates, customers and suppliers," said SpartanNash Board of Directors Chairman Douglas Hacker. "Looking to the future, we will remain diligent about ongoing board refreshment to ensure our directors continue to offer the right combination of skills, experience and diversity."

Meanwhile, SpartanNash had a fruitful second quarter, punctuated by net sales of $2.31 billion, a year-over-year increase of 1.7% that reflects growth in both the wholesale and retail segments, which were favorably impacted by inflation. The reporting period, which ended July 15, also brought a 3.9% increase in retail comparable sales, as well as net earnings of $19.5 million, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year quarter.

SpartanNash is currently undertaking supply chain, merchandising and marketing transformation initiatives, as well as repositioning its go-to-market strategy to enhance customer centricity. Its refreshed go-to-market plan is being implemented in the third quarter and is expected to offer run-rate cost savings of approximately $20 million by year-end.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.