SpartanNash Honors Top 10 Suppliers at Annual Food Solutions Expo

During its annual Food Solutions Expo July 26-27, SpartanNash honored its top 10 suppliers with an inaugural Impact Awards program, in recognition of their exceptional performance and commitment to delivering value to SpartanNash’s independent grocery retailers and store guests.

The Impact Awards recognized suppliers that have played a pivotal role in the food solutions company’s merchandising transformation, which was discussed at its Investor Day last November. According to the company, SpartanNash is leveraging data and insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-focused innovation, with supplier collaboration at the helm.

"We are incredibly grateful to our world-class suppliers that have partnered with us in propelling our merchandising transformation forward," said SpartanNash SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. "These suppliers have demonstrated time and again their commitment to creating an outstanding shopper experience and helping independent grocery retailers grow their business. We are proud to celebrate them and look forward to continuing to grow together.”

An award ceremony was held ahead of the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo at the Amway Hotel in Grand Rapids, Mich. Suppliers were recognized for their outstanding work in digital marketing, category innovation, customer-centric programs, sales growth and overall support of the business. The 2023 Impact Award winners are:

Best in Class:

General Mills

Rising Star:

Hometown Food Co.

Pioneering Digital Excellence:

Kraft Heinz Co.

Excellence in Execution:

Conagra

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

Danone

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Rich Products Corp.

Sandridge Crafted Foods

Unilever

More than 2,000 attendees participated in the 2023 SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Playing to Win-themed event created a platform for independent grocery customers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates to share upcoming trends, access incredible deals and network with industry professionals.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates over 140 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.