SpartanNash Reopens Midwest Stores Under Family Fare Banner

SpartanNash is having something of a family reunion this summer. The Michigan-based food solutions company has completed seven store remodels in Nebraska and is putting the finishing touches on five more store conversions in North Dakota as it combines the No Frills, Sun Mart and Dan’s Supermarket banners into its flagship Family Fare banner.

The retailer announced the brand consolidation in November 2022, moving toward a more streamlined structure of four banners. Over the past several months, crews have been working on a series of store refreshes, which include layout changes and updated décor, ahead of the reopening under the Family Fare name.

To welcome shoppers to the rebranded stores, SpartanNash held grand opening celebrations at the completed locations in Nebraska. Among other activities, stores teamed up with local schools to offer family-friendly games and food samples. According to SpartanNash, the events raised more than $7,000 for local educational institutions. More grand openings are planned for August in North Dakota.

"Family Fare brings hometown appeal, value and service to neighborhoods in communities large and small," said Amy McClellan, SVP and chief marketing officer at SpartanNash. "Converting these stores was part of our long-range plan to leverage the strength and equity of our banner brands for growth and operational efficiency. We are proud to unify and strengthen our retail experience by bringing Family Fare to new places in the Midwest where SpartanNash has been present for many years."

All Family Fare stores will remain SpartanNash-operated. Customers can also take advantage of an enhanced loyalty and rewards program with digital coupons, fuel rewards and weekly savings.

In addition to its own store banners, the company offers support services for independent grocers. On July 27, it is welcoming vendor partners, customers and associates to the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo in Grand Rapids, Mich., spotlighting advances in its supply chain and merchandising transformation, its OwnBrand private label offerings and more.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.