SpartanNash to Welcome Indies at Annual Food Solutions Expo

Two thousand-plus independent grocers, vendors and SpartanNash associates are expected to attend the company’s Food Solutions Expo in Grand Rapids, Mich., this month. During the two-day private event – billed as the largest in SpartanNash’s history – attendees will be able to check out the company’s latest supply chain and merchandising solutions, in addition to improved customer support services, private-brand offerings and more.

“Our expo brings together top vendor partners and thousands of customers and associates from across the country for an annual exchange of best practices, innovative thinking and food solutions,” noted SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “It’s our responsibility to help our independent customers grow by facilitating these relationships, sharing success strategies and continuing to invest in their business with initiatives like our merchandising transformation. It’s also a great event that positively impacts the Grand Rapids economy while driving excitement and buzz for SpartanNash.”

Earlier this year, SpartanNash demonstrated its ongoing commitment to optimizing its supply chain operations by acquiring independent grocery wholesaler Great Lakes Foods. The move not only added numerous independent retail customers to SpartanNash’s roster, but the 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Menominee, Mich., also now more efficiently serves both existing customers and new SpartanNash customers across the Midwest and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

SpartanNash’s services for independent retailers include a coordinated program for marketing, merchandising expertise, pharmacy, asset protection, financial and retail technology support, and a wide range of award-winning private-brand products. Its customers have access to tools, insights and technologies used by big retail chains while still enjoying the advantages of being independent grocery stores within their local communities.

“Our customers value our differentiated service, custom-designed solutions, local and regional market expertise, and recent momentum through our supply chain and merchandising transformation strategic focus areas,” said SpartanNash EVP and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk. “We are proud to be a food solutions leader, delivering the ingredients for a better life to more than 2,100 independent customers around the country, including new customers we recently welcomed to the SpartanNash family.”

The SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo will take place July 26-27 at DeVos Place Convention Center, in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.