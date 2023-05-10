SpartanNash Bolsters Customer, Associate Experience With Tech Investment

SpartanNash has been steadily investing in technology over the past several years, most recently by joining forces with fresh food technology company Afresh Technologies to pilot the Afresh platform, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive ordering and inventory management solution.
"SpartanNash is positively influencing our store guest experience through new-to-world technology innovations such as Tally to help us in our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life," said EVP, Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi.
The company also recently hired longtime data executive Binu Varghese as its new VP, applications and data. He is tasked with leading multiple areas to drive results and create innovation strategies, and will head up the delivery of new data-driven solutions to help the Michigan-based food solutions company expand its business.
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.