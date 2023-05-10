Advertisement
SpartanNash Bolsters Customer, Associate Experience With Tech Investment

Company partnering with Simbe on Tally robot integration
Emily Crowe
Multimedia Editor
Emily Crowe profile picture
SpartanNash Tally
Simbe's Tally robots will roam the aisles at 15 SpartanNash banner stores throughout Indiana and Michigan.

Following a successful pilot in select D&W Fresh Market stores, food solutions company SpartanNash is bringing Simbe Robotics’ Tally robot to several of its supermarkets in Michigan and Indiana. The solution will appear in 15 Family Fare and Martin's Super Market stores as part of SpartanNash’s investment in technology to enhance its guest and associate experiences.

According to SpartanNash, the Tally robots will provide real-time data intelligence to help ensure products stay fresh, adequately stocked and priced competitively. Tally will roam store aisles throughout the day, using 3D computer vision technology to collect highly accurate shelf data. 

"Tally's speed, accuracy and automation enable our associates to save time in inventory tracking and spend more time on the floor serving store guests," said Tom Swanson, SpartanNash EVP, corporate retail.

"When we first started working with SpartanNash, we knew this was a partner that recognized the powerful role technology can play in enhancing in-store operations and, as a result, the customer experience," said Simbe Robotics Co-Founder and CEO Brad Bogolea. "It's been so rewarding working together to further deploy our retail solution. We're excited to continue providing powerful insights for SpartanNash to help improve the shopping experience for store guests and associates."

Tally SpartanNash
SpartanNash will use Tally to generate real-time inventory insights.

SpartanNash has been steadily investing in technology over the past several years, most recently by joining forces with fresh food technology company Afresh Technologies to pilot the Afresh platform, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive ordering and inventory management solution.

"SpartanNash is positively influencing our store guest experience through new-to-world technology innovations such as Tally to help us in our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life," said EVP, Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi.

The company also recently hired longtime data executive Binu Varghese as its new VP, applications and data. He is tasked with leading multiple areas to drive results and create innovation strategies, and will head up the delivery of new data-driven solutions to help the Michigan-based food solutions company expand its business.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

