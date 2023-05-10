SpartanNash Bolsters Customer, Associate Experience With Tech Investment

Following a successful pilot in select D&W Fresh Market stores, food solutions company SpartanNash is bringing Simbe Robotics’ Tally robot to several of its supermarkets in Michigan and Indiana. The solution will appear in 15 Family Fare and Martin's Super Market stores as part of SpartanNash’s investment in technology to enhance its guest and associate experiences.

According to SpartanNash, the Tally robots will provide real-time data intelligence to help ensure products stay fresh, adequately stocked and priced competitively. Tally will roam store aisles throughout the day, using 3D computer vision technology to collect highly accurate shelf data.

"Tally's speed, accuracy and automation enable our associates to save time in inventory tracking and spend more time on the floor serving store guests," said Tom Swanson, SpartanNash EVP, corporate retail.

"When we first started working with SpartanNash, we knew this was a partner that recognized the powerful role technology can play in enhancing in-store operations and, as a result, the customer experience," said Simbe Robotics Co-Founder and CEO Brad Bogolea. "It's been so rewarding working together to further deploy our retail solution. We're excited to continue providing powerful insights for SpartanNash to help improve the shopping experience for store guests and associates."