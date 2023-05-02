SpartanNash Appoints New Data Strategy Exec

Longtime data exec Binu Varghese has joined SpartanNash as its new VP, applications and data. He is tasked with leading multiple areas to drive results and create innovation strategies, and will head up the delivery of new data-driven solutions to help the Michigan-based food solutions company expand its business.

Varghese – who was named one of the World’s Leading Data Leaders by Chief Data Officer Magazine in 2022 – most recently served as global director of data, analytics and artificial intelligence for Carrier Corp. in Atlanta. His career also includes leadership roles at Rentpath, Genpact and Cognizant Technology solutions, where he leveraged his expertise in enterprise data, analytics and AI. He earned an MBA from Emory University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Surat, India.

"One of our core capabilities at SpartanNash is insights that drive solutions. Our IT applications and data play a critical role in our customer experience, enabling innovation and efficiency for the customers we serve. We are thrilled to welcome Binu and are confident his expertise will help us improve the solutions we can provide to our customers,” said Masiar Tayebi, EVP and chief strategy and information officer at SpartanNash.

SpartanNash continues to hone its data and technology capabilities across the omnichannel. The company recently partnered with fresh food technology company Afresh Technologies to pilot an AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory management solutions at several stores near the retailer’s headquarters.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.