SpartanNash Acquires Great Lakes Foods

SpartanNash is starting the new year with a new addition. The Michigan-based food solutions company, which recently announced structural changes to its operating groups and banners, has acquired independent wholesaler Great Lake Foods of Menominee, Mich.

Founded more than 100 years ago, Great Lakes Foods serves grocery stores and c-stores in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. According to SpartanNash, the business integration will take place throughout this year, as Great Lakes Foods’ customers can access the company’s assortment of private label products and leverage its merchandising expertise, marketing support and other retail and wholesale insights. Meanwhile, SpartanNash will update Great Lakes Foods’ 300,000-square-foot distribution center and expand the warehouse's services.

“This acquisition represents SpartanNash’s ongoing commitment to optimize our supply chain network, drive growth through geographic expansion, and serve our customers more efficiently,” said Masiar Tayebi, EVP and chief strategy and information officer for SpartanNash. “The location of this distribution center is ideal for serving both new and existing customers in the surrounding communities – as well as our own company-owned stores in the Upper Peninsula. We look forward to earning the loyalty of our new customers and associates as we continue building upon the legacy Great Lakes Foods has established.”

Tom Kuber, owner of Great Lakes Foods since 2011, said that the deal is mutually beneficial. “We value our associates and long-standing customers and know SpartanNash is well-equipped to elevate the level of service and amplify its People First culture based on their strong track record,” he declared.

This is the latest move by SpartanNash to update its business for future growth. In November, the company shared that it is consolidating its 10 banners to four brands – Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market and Supermercado Nuesta Familia – over the next two years. SpartanNash also announced that it is combining its traditional food distribution and military operating businesses under one group, now dubbed Wholesale.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.