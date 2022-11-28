SpartanNash Among Companies Honored for Workplace Flexibility

Job site Indeed.com has named SpartanNash to its list of the 25 most flexible U.S. companies. The ranking was compiled from more than 10 million surveys in Indeed’s Work Happiness Score, with SpartanNash coming in at No. 12.

According to SpartanNash, all of its associates are offered a 15% discount when purchasing the company’s stock, and all employees who live near a company-owned retail store or fuel center receive a 10% discount off all items and free grocery pickup. Additionally, all employees and members of their household are eligible for the Employee Assistance Program and work/life services.

Retail associates have the ability to swap shifts with others through tools in the payroll system and to schedule shifts around their preferred work times, and all benefits-eligible employees can choose from a variety of plans based on individual or family needs, carry over paid time off to the next calendar year, have the opportunity to have paid parental leave, and get the ability for hourly associates to use time off in as short as one-hour increments.

Corporate associates at SpartanNash have flexible hours and the opportunity for remote work based on their role, a grocery delivery service to the Grand Rapids, Mich., office, a Helping Hands Day to volunteer in the local community, and the ability to buy an extra week of paid time off.

“Flexibility is a key component of SpartanNash’s People First culture because we recognize our hardworking associates each have unique ways their roles fit into the rest of their lives,” said SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Nicole Zube. “We’re honored that our Associates choose to commit their time and talents to SpartanNash, so we are always looking for ways to enrich their wellbeing both at work and at home.”

Continued Zube: “We’re not only a food solutions company, we're an active part of the communities we serve and will continue to make an impact by offering careers for a better life.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.