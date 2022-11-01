SpartanNash Widens E-Comm Options

SpartanNash is expanding its partnership with Shipt to offer same-day delivery to customers across the Midwest and Great Lakes regions. Shoppers at nearly 90 Spartan Nash-owned stores in Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio can use the Shipt app to order groceries and household essentials for delivery in as soon as one hour.

The two companies have been collaborating since April 2021 to fulfill orders placed via SpartanNash’s Fast Lane program. This expanded partnership allows consumers to also place orders on Shipt’s digital marketplace from banners including D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado Nuestra Familia and VG’s Grocery.

“Expanding strategic relationships with innovative brands such as Shipt allows us to continue delivering the ingredients for a better life,” explained Masiar Tayebi, SpartanNash’s newl named executive vice president and chief strategy and information officer. “We are proud to work together to bring easy, convenient solutions to our customers through this partnership, and we look forward to the opportunity to serve even more new shoppers through the Shipt app and website.”

Added Rina Hurst, chief business officer at Shipt: “We are so excited to have SpartanNash’s incredible lineup of grocery stores join the Shipt marketplace. With the busy holiday season around the corner, we want to ensure our loyal customer base is set up for success, and that means meeting them where they are. And in this case, they’re in the Midwest. We already have a strong relationship with SpartanNash and look forward to supporting each other in our expanded partnership on the Shipt marketplace through this holiday season and beyond.”

As the new service kicks off, shoppers can take advantage of Shipt’s offer for free delivery on first orders of $10 or more with the promo code GETSHIPT.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.