Shipt to Offer Dealivery Days Program

Ahead of the holiday season, Shipt will offer Dealivery Days, an exclusive three-day savings event beginning on Saturday, Nov. 5. During this period, Shipt members and customers will be able to unlock deals on an array of products, with deep discounts of up to 30% off, from such retailers as Target, Walgreens, Meijer and Fred Meyer.

Recognizing that inflation is affecting consumers across the country, Shipt is prioritizing deals for customers in the categories that have been hardest hit, including meat and pet products, both of which have seen an average price increase of more than 15% over the past year.

“At Shipt, we’re always working to create even more value for our customers,” said Rina Hurst, the company’s chief business officer. “We love to save time for our customers and make their lives easier – all while offering them exclusive deals and savings. Inflation is a real concern for many Americans right now, and it’s important to us to offer our customers deals on those products most impacted by higher prices. This time of year is also typically the calm before the holiday storm, creating the perfect moment to surprise our loyal customers with valuable savings opportunities so they can stock up.”

Shipt customers can take advantage of such steep discounts as 25% off beauty products from Target and Meijer, as well as deals on key grocery categories from stores throughout the United States.

Additionally, Shipt members, customers who have an annual subscription for access to free same-day delivery on orders over $35, will be receive early access to exclusive holiday Dealivery Days savings opportunities from Target, Meijer, participating grocery retailers, Walgreens, Rite-Aid and CVS, starting on Friday, Nov. 4.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. Walgreens, CVS, Meijer and Rite Aid are Nos. 5, 7, 20 and 21 on PG’s list, while Fred Meyer is a banner of The Kroger Co., which is No. 4.