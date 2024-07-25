Gelson’s Adds to C-Suite Following Realignment
Paul Kneeland, SVP merchandising and sales; Tim Mahoney, SVP store operations; Yvonne Manganaro, SVP customer and team experience; and Ron Johnson, chief information and supply chain officer, departed the company on July 7.
"We appreciate the contributions Paul, Tim, Yvonne and Ron have made to our company and we wish them well in their future endeavors,” Adams said at the time. “These changes are part of an effort to align our leadership structure with the evolving needs of our business and the dynamic retail environment.”
Adams replaced John Bagan in the role of president and CEO of Gelson’s in April, with a company spokesperson saying at the time that he has “a wealth of experience in the Southern California grocery marketplace and a proven track record of successful leadership.”
Encino, Calif.-based Gelson's operates 27 locations throughout Southern California.