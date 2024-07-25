Gelson’s Adds to C-Suite Following Realignment

Rick Williams, left, is Gelson's new CMO, while John Barker is its new COO.

After it announced the immediate departure of four key executives, independent grocer Gelson’s Markets has made two new appointments to its C-suite. John Barker has been named chief operations officer, while Rick Williams will be the grocer’s new chief merchandising and marketing officer.

Barker has 38 years of experience in the grocery industry, most recently serving as senior director of sales support for Southern California Albertsons. Williams also brings 38 years of experience to his role, and he was most recently the area VP of operations for Southern California Albertsons.

“John and Rick bring decades of expertise and a deep understanding of the Southern California grocery market to Gelson’s,” said Ryan Adams, CEO and president of Gelson’s. “John is a leader who values people, builds teamwork, and has exceptionally high standards, while Rick is known for fostering collaboration, inspiring high performance, and leading teams through culture change.”

Continued Adams: “Their leadership will be pivotal as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers and navigate the dynamic retail environment. We welcome them to our team and look forward to their contributions.”