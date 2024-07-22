Summit Hill Foods Names New CMO

Summit Hill Foods, which has a retail brand portfolio including Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce and Better Than Gravy, has welcomed Kyle Peterson as its new chief marketing officer.

In the position, Peterson will lead and oversee all of the company’s marketing, advertising and digital activities, and also develop strategies to enhance awareness and drive revenue growth across Summit Hill Foods’ brands. Most recently, Peterson was SVP of marketing at InnovAsian Cuisine.

“We are excited to have someone with Kyle’s experience and track record of success join the Summit Hill Foods team,” said Steve Goodyear, president and CEO, Summit Hill Foods. “We look forward to the continued growth of our brands and business under his marketing leadership.”

In addition to his experience at InnovAsian Cuisine, Peterson also held positions at SunOpta Inc., Post Consumer Brands and General Mills. He received an MBA in marketing and finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to join the Summit Hill Foods team and look forward to the opportunity to work on such strong brands,” said Peterson. “I am excited to leverage my experience to support and accelerate the company’s already strong momentum of growth.”

In addition to its core retail brands, Summit Hill Foods is a solution provider and ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers and restaurants.