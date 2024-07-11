Experienced CPG Brand Builder Joins Bob’s Red Mill

Leading provider of high-quality wholesome foods Bob’s Red Mill has added Daniel Barba as VP of marketing to the existing marketing team at a time when the employee-owned company is focused on new product innovation and market growth.

Barba brings nearly 20 years of marketing experience to Bob’s Red Mill, including more than a decade working with food and CPG brands such as Coca-Cola, Kashi and Kellogg's. He has particular expertise in the emerging-brand space, launching new products and bringing together a mix of marketing strategies to drive sales and reach new consumer targets.

"Daniel's extensive experience in CPG innovation, combined with his strategic and consumer-driven approach, makes him an excellent addition to the marketing and executive teams at Bob’s Red Mill," said Allyson Borozan, chief growth officer at Milwaukie, Ore.-based Bob’s Red Mill. "We look forward to his fresh perspective and ability to concentrate on expanding marketing channels to continuously drive sales.”

“I am honored and excited to join Bob’s Red Mill, a company that I have long admired for its commitment to quality and authenticity,” said Barba. “It’s a special opportunity to take a 46-year-old brand that is well respected in the industry and find new ways to drive growth – especially with a new generation of consumers.”

Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of late founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Moore died on Feb. 10 at the age of 94. At the time of his death, he was still a board member of the company, which he had founded in 1978.