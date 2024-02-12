Bob’s Red Mill Founder Dies at 94

Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill and a larger-than-life natural food industry figure known for his leadership in promoting whole grains for better health, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the age of 94. At the time of his death, Moore was still a board member of the Milwaukie, Ore.-based company, which he had founded in 1978.

Bob’s Red Mill originally served only the Portland, Ore., area, but is now a global food brand offering 200-plus products in more than 70 countries. As a result of an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) that Moore established in 2010 on his 81st birthday, more than 700 employees now own the company.

“Bob’s legacy will live on forever in all of us who had the opportunity to work with him and is infused into the Bob’s Red Mill brand,” noted Bob’s Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop. “He did everything in his power to leave us on a strong path forward. All of us feel responsible and motivated to preserve his old-world approach to unprocessed foods; his commitment to pure, high-quality ingredients; and his generosity to employee owners and educational organizations focused on nutritional health.”

Over the past decade, Moore and his wife, Charlee, who died in 2018, aimed to inspire future generations through generous financial contributions to Oregon universities. In particular, the Moores were named honorary Beavers for their considerable donations to Oregon State University, where they helped fund the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventive Health in the College of Health and Human Sciences. Their contributions also helped establish the Bob and Charlee Moore Institute for Nutrition & Wellness at Oregon Health & Science University, in addition to many other research programs throughout the state.

Moore’s survivors include his three sons, Ken, Bob Jr. and David; daughters-in-law Dora, Barbara, Ashleigh and Terry; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren, along with the Bob’s Red Mill family.

A celebration of life service is being planned, with details to be disclosed at a later time. In the meantime, local friends and fans can visit the Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store in Milwaukie to share a memory of Moore.