Bob’s Red Mill Appoints New VP of Sales

The new sales VP at Bob's Red Mill will help drive growth of the brand's flours, whole grain oats and snacks.

Bob's Red Mill, a Milwaukie, Ore.-based producer of whole grain oats, baking flours and snacks, has brought on Jason Krzewinski as its new VP of sales. As part of the company’s leadership team, he will lead that function and succeed the retiring Jan Chernus.

Krzewinski joins Bob’s Red Mill from Crystal Farms Dairy Co., where he was VP of sales. His 25-year background also includes sales leadership roles at Jonny Pops, LLC, Harvest Hill and Nestlé, among other businesses and brands.

[RELATED: “Flowers Foods Hires EVP of DSD Sales”]

“Jason’s strategic vision and operational expertise align well with where the company is headed,” declared CEO Trey Winthrop, adding, “Jan has been a tremendous leader at the company, significantly contributing to our current position, which includes widespread distribution of our products across the United States and in more than 70 countries worldwide. We are confident that Jason will maintain our trajectory of ongoing growth and innovation.”

Krzewinski said he welcomes the new opportunity. “My focus will be on driving strategic sales initiatives, expanding our market presence, and fostering strong relationships with our partners. Together we will work toward setting new benchmarks and achieving remarkable growth, ensuring Bob’s Red Mill products continue to help consumers around the globe create wholesome, homemade meals,” he remarked.

Bob’s Red Mill continues to innovate within its category. In October, the company added a new Protein Oats product, made with only one ingredient and providing up to 60% more protein than regular oats.