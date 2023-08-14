Made from just one simple ingredient – whole grain rolled oats – Bob’s Red Mill Protein Oats contain up to 60% more protein than regular oats, with no added protein power. Instead, the oats are grown from a specially bred variety that’s higher in protein than standard oats. The versatile product can be enjoyed for breakfast after 15 minutes’ cooking time on a stovetop, used to create overnight oats or stirred into such traditional baked goods as cookies. A 32-ounce bag of Organic Protein Oats retails for a suggested $10.29, while a 16-ounce bag of conventional Protein Oats goes for a suggested $5.39 at retail. Both varieties are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. The supercharged offerings augment Bob’s Red Mill’s already robust lineup of oats, which ranges from quick-cook to thick-cut, steel-cut, rolled, Scottish-style and more.