Bob’s Red Mill Appoints New CEO

Bob’s Red Mill, a Milwaukie, Ore.-based, employee-owned provider of organic and gluten-free foods, has named a new CEO. Trey Winthrop, a 16-year employee and current CFO, will assume the CEO leadership position in early 2022.

During the interim, the CEO responsibilities will be carried out by Robert Agnew, the company’s former SVP of sales. Dennis Vaughn, the most recent CEO who oversaw a tenfold increase in facility production, has retired after more than 20 years with the company.

In his time at Bob's Red Mill, Winthrop has helped the brand expand into new categories while maintaining leadership in whole grains, stone-ground flours, hot and cold cereals and baking mixes. He also contributed to the addition of new positions at the organization, including a director of innovation, a sustainability manager and a DEI specialist.

“We are so fortunate to have a terrific leadership team here at Bob’s Red Mill, and no one knows the business better than Trey,” said founder and president Bob Moore. “We’re grateful to Dennis for his years of service and dedication to the company. Appointing Trey to fill the CEO role has long been our strategy for succession. He’s the ideal person to advance our mission and lead us to continued success in the years to come.”

Remarked Winthrop: “It’s a true honor to be chosen to lead this company on behalf of my fellow employee owners. There’s so much opportunity ahead. I’m focused on expanding our business and supporting our employees so we can all continue to prosper together.”