Zoglo’s Incredible Food Names New Chairman

Paul Del Duca will take the helm of the board of directors at Canadian plant-based food company Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. He replaces outgoing chair David Sugarman, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Del Duca brings 40 years of retail industry experience to the Zoglo’s board and has served on other boards, including the Electronic Commerce Council for Canada, United Grocers Inc. and the Canadian Council of Grocery Distributors. He held leadership positions at several companies, including A&P Canada, Dominion Stores, Metro Inc., Sobeys Canada, Walmart Canada and Wilson's Transport.

"We're thankful for David's contributions to the growth of our company and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's, which offers a portfolio of plant-based appetizers, vegetables and meat substitutes. "We are equally excited to welcome Paul as our board chairman and look forward to incorporating his experiences and industry relationships into our growth strategy."

Del Duca says he looks forward to helping Zoglo’s build on its momentum in a market with growing demand for plant-based foods. "In the face of the climate crisis, I'm grateful that Zoglo's has enabled me to smoothly transition to a sustainable, flexitarian diet with its quality, nutritious plant-based food alternatives," he said.

In addition to Del Duca’s appointment, Zoglo’s made other recent changes to its directorship. David Jaffs, a longtime leader at retail businesses including Loblaw Cos. and Sobeys, joined the board earlier this month.

Based in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Empire Co. Ltd. is a Canadian company with key businesses in food retailing through its wholly owned Sobeys chain and related real estate. Sobeys is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America. Meanwhile, Walmart Canada is No. 21 and Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is No. 12 on The PG 100.